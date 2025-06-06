NAHCON fixes June 9 to begin transporting pilgrims to Nigeria

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has fixed June 9 to begin transporting Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2025 Hajj back to their country.

The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, said this in a statement in Mina on Friday while congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, the celebration of sacrifice.

Saleh said, “All praise belongs to Allah for the privilege of witnessing another Eid al-Adha, the celebration of sacrifice.

“On behalf of NAHCON, I heartily congratulate all Muslims on the occasion. We especially congratulate the fortunate pilgrims who witnessed the Day of Arafat.

“May Allah accept your prayers and sacrifices and those of other Muslims too.

“The return journey for Nigerian pilgrims will begin on the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah (June 9),” he said.

The NAHCON chairman said that the first flights would include pilgrims from Imo with Air Peace, Bauchi State with Max Air, and Kebbi and Sokoto states with Flynas.

He urged the first batch of pilgrims to be ready for their return trip and pray for a smooth return leg operation for all pilgrims.

He also enjoined Muslim faithful to remember the essence of the Hajj period and to imbibe the lessons contained in the exercise.

“Remember the trust in Allah that Sayyidatuna Hajara had that brought the existence of Zamzam.

“Remember the sacrifice that Prophet Ibrahim made in abandoning his family in the desert alone in the care of Allah and how Allah rewarded that obedience with the boisterous town of Makkah.

“See how the reward of trust in Allah led to surplus blessings in food and security in a desert land as a rewarding response to Prophet Ibrahim’s supplication,” he said.

According to him, trust in Allah, obedience to leadership and discipline will make communities and nations prosper.

“In celebrating the success of Hajj so far, let me start by appreciating the cooperation and orderly conduct of Nigerian pilgrims throughout this Hajj exercise.

“Their patience and discipline have been remarkable. This made NAHCON’s job easier.

“We in NAHCON also extend our appreciation to the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards. Their support and excellent organisation of pilgrims have contributed greatly to the success of the operations.

“To our dedicated NAHCON staff, many of whom were serving pilgrims even while in the state of ihram, your sacrifice is noted, and your reward is with Allah,” he said.

He also commended NAHCON board members and all our ad hoc staff for their tireless commitment and patience in serving the guests of Allah.

“We can not fail to acknowledge the strong support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima. Their support has been instrumental in the smooth running of this year’s Hajj operations.

“We also commend the excellent services witnessed in the Mashair: Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

“We assure the public that NAHCON is committed to doing even better with the right cooperation and continued support from all stakeholders,” he said. (NAN)