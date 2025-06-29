My thirst for success drives me — Oluwafemi Adekanye (Big Z)

By Ayo Onikoyi

Oluwafemi Adekanye, popularly known as Big Z, is steadily carving a niche for himself in Nigeria’s vibrant movie industry, Nollywood. A graduate of Performing Arts from the University of Ilorin, Big Z is gaining recognition for his dynamic acting, growing fan base, and multi-faceted talent as an actor, scriptwriter, and director.

His journey into the world of make-believe has not been without its hurdles. Reflecting on the early days of his career, Big Z shared, “One of the challenges I faced when I started was not being able to speak Yoruba properly. But over time, I was able to polish my Yoruba. Now I can speak it fluently.”

He also recounted the skepticism he encountered due to his command of English: “Some directors and production managers doubted my ability to deliver in Yoruba. But I proved them wrong.” Another early barrier was mobility—without a car, moving between sets across different states posed a significant challenge. “Now, things are different,” he noted with pride.

Despite these challenges, Big Z says his entry into the Yoruba movie sector was smoother than expected. “I was lucky enough to get accepted easily in the industry because I have what it takes as an actor—good physique, stage presence, and most importantly, respect. The Yoruba movie industry is built on respect, and I gave it to everyone I met, regardless of age or status.”

Speaking about the most demanding role of his career so far, he identified Afesona, an epic drama in which he portrayed a prince-turned-king. “It was tough because the script was written entirely in deep Yoruba, rich with incantations, adages, and ancient language. But with a lot of practice, I delivered. Even the producers and directors were impressed.”

When asked what fuels his passion, Big Z didn’t hesitate: “My thirst for success and hunger for greatness. I want to be the best in everything I do. And my mom also inspires me—I really want to make her proud.”

Big Z has starred in numerous film and television productions, including Dear Future Me, Itura, Venge, and Ajoche on Africa Magic; and YouTube films like Till The Dust Settles, Love Intentional, Afesona, Ibasepo, Adehun, Baba Kekere, Ire Ife, Alaya Pupo, Cracks, Oba Koshoro, and many others.

As his star continues to rise, Oluwafemi Adekanye remains a name to watch in Nollywood—driven not just by talent, but by an unrelenting passion for success.