My attendance at Eno’s defection was a demonstration of support — Ex-Minister Nduese Essien

*Nduese Essien

…Says: “I’ve Not Defected to APC”

…Urges Political Actors, Public to Lower the Temperature

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has clarified that his presence at the recent defection event of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not an indication of his own political realignment.

In a statement issued in Uyo on Monday, Essien expressed concern over widespread misrepresentations in the media and on social platforms suggesting that he had defected to the APC. He stated unequivocally that he remains politically unaffiliated and attended the event solely as a gesture of solidarity.

“I wish to address the political conversations following the recent defection of our Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

“The event, which I attended in solidarity with the governor as an elder statesman and an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, has led to several misrepresentations. Some have falsely claimed that I have joined the APC. Let me state without ambiguity: I have not defected from any party to another.”

Essien emphasized that his role since stepping away from elective politics in 2014, at the age of 70, has been that of an elder statesman committed to peace, justice, and the overall development of Akwa Ibom State.

“As an elder statesman, my priority remains the unity, peace, and progress of our state. I will continue to lend my voice and wisdom to ensure that political differences are managed with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect,” he stated.

Commenting on Governor Eno’s defection, Essien maintained that it was not his place to challenge the governor’s decision to reposition himself politically, especially if it offers potential benefits through alignment with the federal government.

“Joining the APC naturally positions him to work with the government at the centre, with envisaged ancillary benefits. It is my hope that these expectations will be fulfilled,” he said.

He also acknowledged Governor Eno’s efforts to rise above partisanship even before his defection.

“Pastor Umo Eno had already demonstrated political maturity. As a PDP governor, he supported the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term. These actions, though controversial to some, were meant to promote peace, stability, and strategic alignment for the benefit of Akwa Ibom State,” Essien noted.

He, however, expressed disappointment that the governor’s magnanimity has not been reciprocated.

“Appointments, empowerment programmes, and political opportunities have remained exclusive to APC loyalists, sidelining PDP members and even those who have chosen neutrality for the sake of peace,” he lamented.

In conclusion, Chief Essien appealed to all political actors, supporters, and members of the public to tone down political tensions.

“Let us not destroy our state’s hard-earned peace through needless provocations,” he cautioned.