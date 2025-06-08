More Labour Party chieftains defect to APC in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party (LP) has suffered further losses in Enugu State, with several key chieftains defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency.

Among those who switched allegiance over the weekend were Hon. Sunday Umeha, the current House of Representatives member for the constituency; Rt. Hon. Dennis Amadi, the 2023 LP senatorial candidate for Enugu West; Hon. Emma Ogbozo, the LP House of Assembly candidate for Udi North; Barr. Chibuzor Onyema, the LP House of Assembly candidate for Udi South; along with LP executives from 40 wards and two local government areas within the constituency.

Umeha declared that with these defections, the entire Labour Party structure in Udi/Ezeagu has officially shifted to the APC.

“Today marks a remarkable day as we align Enugu with the centre. We should be at the heart of national politics where decisions affecting Nigeria are made. Our journey to reconnect Enugu State with the federal administration begins today, with this official defection ceremony. This is the first time APC has an elected member of the National Assembly from Enugu State,” Umeha said.

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, praised the defectors for joining the APC.

Meanwhile, the state APC chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, commended Hon. Umeha for demonstrating courage and leadership alongside his predecessor, Hon. Dennis Amadi.