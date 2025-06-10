MOKWA FLOOD: Zulum visits Niger State, declares climate change is real

Gov Zulum

…Calls on Nigerians to Wake Up, Donates N300m to Victims

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna — Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has declared that climate change is real and called on Nigerians to wake up to the reality and urgency of addressing its challenges.

The Governor made this statement during his visit to the Niger State Government House in Minna on Monday, where he commiserated with the people over the recent devastating flood in Mokwa and donated N300 million to victims on behalf of the Borno State Government.

Governor Zulum said the donation was aimed at complementing the Niger State Government’s efforts in tackling the aftermath of the disaster.

“With what is happening all over, we should know that climate change is real and we all need to wake up to its challenges. The volume of rainwater we are receiving in recent times should concern all of us. The earlier we act to mitigate its effects, the better,” he stated.

“In fact, there is a need for all tiers of government to work with international partners to address the problem effectively,” he added.

Governor Zulum also urged the Federal Government to develop a robust mechanism to support state governments, noting, “Niger State alone cannot address this issue, and I am confident that the President will act swiftly.”

In response, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, expressed deep appreciation to his Borno State counterpart for the visit and generous donation, describing it as both timely and heartfelt.

He noted the strong bond between the two states and commended Governor Zulum’s commitment, resilience, and compassion, which he said continue to inspire leaders across the country.

Governor Bago assured that the N300 million donation would be properly utilized and reiterated ongoing advocacy efforts encouraging residents to stay away from coastal areas to prevent future disasters.