Moghalu unveils running mate, declares Labour Party battle-ready for Anambra poll

George Moghalu

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu, has officially unveiled Mrs. Ifeoma Veronica Okaro as his running mate for the upcoming November 8 governorship election, expressing confidence that the party is fully prepared for the electoral contest.

Okaro, a retired educationist from Ogbunike in Oyi Local Government Area, is the immediate past Chairperson of the Anambra State Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC). She currently leads the Education Directorate of the Anglican Communion in the state.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony attended by party members and stakeholders, Moghalu said Okaro was selected after extensive consultations to ensure a gender-balanced ticket and credible partnership.

“She is a committed party member, with a wealth of experience, a shared objective, and a strategic vision to change the narrative of governance in Anambra State,” he said.

Addressing supporters, Moghalu reaffirmed his commitment to the people: “My deputy and I have resolved not to let you down. We will keep our promises. Hold me accountable—I will not disappoint you.”

He urged party members to intensify grassroots mobilization, emphasizing that unity and loyalty are crucial to LP’s success.

Dismissing speculations about internal divisions and coalitions, Moghalu stressed that the Labour Party in Anambra remains united and ready for the election.

He added: “Anambra is full of untapped potential. The real challenge is not infrastructure but the erosion of public trust in governance. We must restore that trust through good governance, accountability, and addressing insecurity.”

Highlighting his tenure as the former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Moghalu cited his record of transparency and pledged to replicate the same standards in Anambra if elected.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Okaro expressed gratitude for the nomination and called for unity and support from party members. “I am deeply honored and ready to serve. With your support, Labour Party will emerge victorious,” she said.

Also speaking, Hon. George Ozodinobi, a member of the House of Representatives and LP chieftain, described Moghalu as a principled and consistent politician capable of bringing change.

“The election will be competitive, but we have the structure and the people’s support to win,” Ozodinobi stated.

State LP Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh, said Moghalu’s integrity and leadership record have endeared him to the electorate, adding that the party is confident in his capacity to deliver on his promises.

With the unveiling of his running mate, Moghalu has now completed a key step in his campaign, as LP gears up for what is expected to be a tightly contested gubernatorial race.