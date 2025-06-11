Mob rescues 2-month-old baby from suspected thief in Ughelli

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

Police operatives from the Ughelli Area Command on Wednesday arrested a suspect for allegedly attempting to steal a two-month-old baby in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The baby, Eric Oghenevwede Oghenekparobo, was rescued by members of the public.

The suspect, identified as Lucky, reportedly entered a bedroom where the infant was sleeping before being spotted by the baby’s mother, Mrs. Oke Oghenekparobo.

According to eyewitness accounts, “The suspect was seen coming out of the bedroom with the baby when the mother raised an alarm. Neighbours and residents in the area quickly responded, chased him down, and apprehended him before he could escape.”

Narrating the ordeal with tears, Mrs. Oke Oghenekparobo, 28, said: “I saw a strange man walking out of our house with my son. I didn’t recognize him, so I shouted for help. He immediately dropped the baby and tried to flee. He jumped over a fence, but neighbours pursued and caught him.”

Another eyewitness added: “At first, the suspect tried to deceive us by claiming he wasn’t the person, saying the real suspect had fled. But one of the youths recognized him, and we held him until others joined in.”

The eyewitness further stated that the suspect appeared unremorseful and even boasted that he would be released once at the police station.

“He said the police wouldn’t do anything to him and that he’d be out immediately.”

When questioned, the suspect denied the allegation, claiming he came to the area to visit a friend who is a bricklayer.

“I’m from Otovwodo. I have children of my own. I came to see my friend. I don’t know why they’re accusing me of stealing a child.”

The prompt intervention of the police saved the suspect from being lynched by the angry mob. He is currently in police custody, and further investigation is ongoing.