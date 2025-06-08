Miyetti Allah decries killing of member, rustling of over 1,000 cattle in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has raised concerns over the killing of one of its members and the rustling of 1,185 cattle and 54 sheep across Agatu and Guma Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

In a statement released over the weekend, signed by the state Chairman, Ardo Risku Mohammed, and Secretary, Ibrahim Galma, the association detailed the incidents, which reportedly began in mid-May 2025.

According to the statement, 150 cattle belonging to a herder identified as Umar Rabiu were rustled in Agatu LGA, followed shortly by the disappearance of another 130 cattle in the same area. The association said those cattle remain missing.

Further losses were recorded on June 2, 2025, when 905 cattle and 54 sheep belonging to four members — Abubakar Abdullahi, Babangida Hassan, Samaila Baba, and Sani Hassan — were rustled near Yogbo community in Guma LGA, close to the Nasarawa State border.

MACBAN acknowledged that the Benue State Police Command had since intercepted some of the rustlers and recovered 162 cattle. However, they stated that 33 of the recovered animals sustained serious injuries, while 743 cattle and all 54 sheep remain unaccounted for.

The group also lamented that on June 3, 2025, while some members were on their way to Makurdi to retrieve the recovered livestock, they were attacked near Lafia Garage in the North Bank area of the city. One of the members, Sani Hassan, was reportedly killed in the incident.

The association called on the state government and security agencies to thoroughly investigate the murder and bring the perpetrators to justice. They also appealed for support for victims of the attacks, citing the significant economic losses suffered.

When contacted, Chairman of Agatu LGA, Mr. Melvin James, confirmed receiving reports of the rustling and said relevant authorities, including the police and Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have launched an investigation.

Also confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, DSP Udeme Edet, said, “It is true. I can confirm that the command has recovered some cows from rustlers and is also aware of the incident involving the death of a herder at North Bank.”

She warned those involved in cattle rustling and related crimes to desist, stressing that the command remains committed to ensuring peace and security in the state.