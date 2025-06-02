Meta shareholders reject bid to add bitcoin to company treasury

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Platforms Inc. ($META) shareholders have decisively voted against a proposal to adopt Bitcoin as part of the company’s treasury reserve strategy.

In a recent vote, only 0.1% of shareholders supported the initiative, while about 95% opposed it. Over 204 million shares were registered as broker non-votes.

The proposal, titled “Bitcoin Treasury Assessment,” suggested Meta consider holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet—similar to moves made by companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla.

However, the outcome highlights strong institutional reluctance toward crypto-based treasury diversification.

For now, Meta will continue to rely on a traditional fiat-based capital strategy, despite rising interest in digital assets within parts of the corporate sector.

