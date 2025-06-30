Messi considering leaving Inter Miami after Club World Cup exit

Lionel Messi could reportedly leave Inter Miami before the 2026 World Cup in pursuit of top-level competition, according to journalist Esteban Edul.

The Argentine icon’s current deal with Inter Miami, which began in 2023, is set to expire at the end of 2025.

While the contract includes an option for a one-year extension, that clause has not yet been activated. Edul reports that Messi is considering his next move carefully, and negotiations over a renewal have been paused.

The 36-year-old is said to be weighing up the possibility of playing in a more competitive league during the final six months leading up to Argentina’s title defence at the World Cup in North America.

This follows Inter Miami’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, prompting renewed questions about the level of competition in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Despite the uncertainty, sources close to Inter Miami told journalist Fabrizio Romano: “Leo is under contract until the end of 2025. The reality is that both parties are interested in continuing the relationship. The necessary steps are being taken with the right mindset to make it happen.”

Still, speculation continues to swirl. Messi’s family’s contentment in the U.S. could play a key role in his decision.

Journalist Guillem Balague previously told BBC Sport: “After an unhappy two-year stay in Paris, on a personal level, the Messi family are in a good place in Miami. If his family are happy, then so is Messi. His wife Antonella is a face of Tiffany in the US and works with other brands such as Adidas. His three sons are all playing in the youth teams and Messi goes to watch every game they play.”

Whether Messi stays in Miami or makes one last move to a more competitive environment remains to be seen—but with the 2026 World Cup looming, every decision is being watched closely