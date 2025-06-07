Mbah’s Smart Schools: Transforming learning through innovation

Gov Mbah

By Dr. Chukwudi Anyianuka

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, in the early days of 2024, launched the Smart Green Schools to pioneer an educational revolution that could reshape the learning landscape across Nigeria. The ambitious initiative, encompassing 260 wards, urban and rural, across the State, represents a bold fusion of modern technology, environmental consciousness, and educational excellence that promises to transform how pupils and students learn and interact with their environment.

Designed to provide quality education to every Enugu child from age three, the Smart Green Schools project, unarguably emerges, as a comprehensive response to Nigeria’s evolving educational needs in the 21st century. This initiative goes beyond traditional classroom setups. It is a total revolution integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable environmental practices to create learning environments that prepare students for a rapidly changing global economy. The innovation would be better appreciated against the backdrop of Nigeria’s educational system, which faces numerous challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to quality education, and outdated teaching methods.

The Smart Green Schools initiative directly addresses several of these issues through modern infrastructure development and innovative teaching approaches that equally covers rural populations.

Mbah’s Smart Green Schools initiative aligns with the position of renowned American educator, Isaac Kandel, who, in his treatise, Methodology of Comparative Education, stressed that the consumer of school learning is the larger society. Hence, it is critical to ensure that the condition in the school is a reflection of the State. “For as is the State so is the school. Therefore, what you want in the State, you must first put in the school.” A statement the governor had continually reiterated that the Smart Green Schools were not just school blocks, but a factory for the future global workforce, innovators and leaders.

The concept marries two critical contemporary needs: the digitization of education and environmental sustainability. By incorporating both elements into the educational infrastructure, Enugu State positions itself at the forefront of progressive education policy in Nigeria, potentially serving as a model for other states across the federation.

The smart component of these schools typically encompasses advanced technological infrastructure designed to enhance learning outcomes. This includes interactive digital classrooms equipped with smart boards, high-speed Internet connectivity, computer laboratories with modern equipment, centre for robotics, centre for mechatronics, e-library, and other digital learning management systems that facilitate both in-person and remote learning capabilities.

A Centre for Experiential Learning and Innovation compliments the smart component and was established to train teachers in these schools and equip them with skills to effectively utilize digital tools to transform traditional teaching methods into more engaging, interactive experiences for pupils and students, who themselves are provided access to global educational resources, virtual laboratories, and collaborative platforms that connect them with peers and educators worldwide.

The green aspect focuses on environmental sustainability and ecological consciousness. These schools are ultimately fashioned to incorporate renewable energy systems, particularly solar power installations that reduce dependency on traditional electricity sources while providing reliable power for technological equipment. The sustainable building designs also maximize natural lighting and ventilation, to reduce energy consumption and create healthy learning environments. The plan is to introduce the children quite early to water conservation systems, waste management programs, and green spaces within school compounds, and cultivate in them practical environmental stewardship with the aim of reducing operational costs. The schools will feature gardens and agricultural programs that provide hands-on learning opportunities in sustainable farming practices. Pupils will also be provided with free uniforms, nutritious meals and healthcare.

The integration of technology and environmental consciousness in Enugu’s Smart Green Schools creates multiple pathways for enhanced educational outcomes. Students develop digital literacy skills essential for modern workforce participation while simultaneously learning environmental responsibility and sustainable living practices. Interactive learning platforms accommodate different learning styles, potentially improving comprehension and retention rates across diverse student populations. Access to global educational resources expands learning opportunities beyond traditional textbook limitations, and exposes students to international perspectives.

The Smart Green Schools project with September 2025 full take off deadline is already generating significant economic activities through construction, technology procurement, and ongoing maintenance requirements of the already running models. With over N1 billion being expended on each school alone in each of the 260 wards of the state, local contractors, technology suppliers, artisans, and service providers are benefitting from the project implementation, creating employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth in participating communities. It holds several other immediate and future benefits. The emphasis on practical environmental education cultivates problem-solving skills and environmental awareness that could drive future innovation in sustainable development. Children learning in these environments may be better equipped in the future to address climate challenges and contribute to Nigeria’s green economy initiatives.

The provision of renewable energy sources for these schools will perhaps address one of the most significant barriers to effective technology integration in Nigerian education. The schools could also serve as community technology hubs, and offer digital services and resources to surrounding populations beyond school hours. This expanded access to technology and Internet connectivity can drive broader digital inclusion initiatives and support local economic development. The initiative also positions Enugu State as an attractive destination for educational tourism and international partnerships, potentially bringing additional resources and expertise to support ongoing development of the education sector.

Despite the promising potential of Enugu Smart Green Schools, several challenges require careful attention for successful implementation. A pool of well-remunerated and incentivized smart teachers with both technological proficiency and environmental education expertise must be maintained to fully realize the schools’ potential. This is where the Centre for Experimental Learning put in place for by the state government comes in. But the training and retraining must be ramped up. Again, the maintenance of sophisticated technological equipment in tropical climates requires specialized technical support and regular upkeep schedules. Thus, ensuring consistent availability of technical expertise and replacement parts will be crucial for long-term success. Closely associated to this is the challenge of reliable high-speed Internet connectivity, as bandwidth requirements for 260 schools simultaneously place significant demands on telecommunications infrastructure. It is hoped that Dr. Peter Mbah and his team are thinking ahead.

The long-term success of Enugu’s Smart Green Schools will essentially depend on sustainable financing models and ongoing government commitment. While initial capital investment is substantial, the schools should emphasize reduced operational costs through energy efficiency and renewable power generation.

Also, community engagement and local ownership of the schools’ mission will be vital for sustained success. While effort in this regard is acknowledged, it must be deepened and sustained. When communities understand and support both the educational and environmental goals of these schools, they own it and become partners in ensuring proper maintenance and optimal utilization of available resources.

Mbah’s 260 Smart Green Schools represent more than an educational infrastructure project; they embody a vision of integrated development that addresses educational, technological, environmental, economic and developmental challenges simultaneously. While significant challenges remain in implementation and sustainability, the potential impacts on education quality, environmental consciousness, and economic development make this initiative a compelling model for 21st-century education in developing contexts. Ultimately, it could serve as a blueprint for educational transformation across Nigeria and other developing countries facing similar challenges.

Documentation of best practices, challenges overcome, and lessons learned will be valuable for future educational infrastructure projects. We would also love to see an upgrading of Enugu’s tertiary institutions, and the building of the capacity of incentivized lecturers and staff, to match the standards of the Smart Green School phenomenon and sustain the gains of its graduates.

As these schools begin operations and demonstrate their impact, they may well prove to be catalysts for broader transformation in Nigerian education and sustainable development practices. The eyes of education policymakers, development practitioners, and environmental advocates across Africa and beyond will be watching Enugu’s Smart Green Schools experiment with keen interest, as its outcomes may influence educational infrastructure decisions for years to come.

Anyianuka, PhD, Publicity Secretary, Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), Writes from Enugu