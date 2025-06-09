Matawalle urges Zamfara Governor Lawal to join APC openly

Says: “No Room for Hide and Seek”

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has called on Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State to formally join the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he is interested, saying that there is no need for ambiguity or hesitation in political affiliation.

Speaking at his residence in Maradun, Zamfara State, Matawalle said the APC remains a party built on humility, respect, and progressive ideals. He extended an open invitation to Governor Lawal, encouraging him to join the APC through proper and transparent channels in the interest of the state’s development.

According to the Minister, there is no personal animosity between himself and the governor.

“We would be glad to welcome him into the fold of leaders committed to security, development, and peace,” Matawalle said.

In a statement issued by a former Commissioner for Information in Zamfara State, Ibrahim Dosara, Matawalle emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a leader focused on national development and unity, and welcomes all individuals interested in contributing to national progress.

“President Tinubu is a champion of peace and growth. He is always open to those who share his vision of a prosperous Nigeria,” the statement read.

Matawalle reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of his supporters and urged them to continue supporting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in areas such as security, agriculture, health, and economic development.

He also highlighted the administration’s ongoing efforts to curb insecurity in Zamfara and other parts of northern Nigeria.

“The President has directed security agencies to end the spate of insecurity before the end of the year, and both the Ministry of Defence and security agencies are working diligently to meet that goal,” Matawalle noted.

While acknowledging the federal government’s progress on security, Matawalle expressed concerns over what he described as a lack of effective coordination at the state level.

Reflecting on his tenure as governor, he noted that efforts were made to improve security and social welfare, and he called for more transparency and effective governance in the current administration.

“We managed the state with limited monthly allocations ranging between ₦3 billion to ₦4 billion,” Matawalle said.

“The current administration reportedly receives between ₦19 billion and ₦24 billion monthly. It is important for the government to provide clarity on how these resources are being utilized for the benefit of the people.”

He called on Governor Lawal to provide details on federal allocations and the state’s development spending, emphasizing the importance of accountability in public service.