Mastering Creativity and Performance: ASUS ProArt P16 and ROG Strix G835

For creators and gamers alike, the demand for speed, precision, and adaptability has never been greater.

Enter ASUS with two powerhouse devices that redefine what’s possible in mobile performance: the ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606) and the ROG Strix G835. These machines are designed for different passions—one for the meticulous world of creative professionals, the other for immersive, high-octane gaming—but they converge on one key promise: no compromises.

Built for the Visionaries

ProArt P16 is a dream tool for creators. Fueled by an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores and 50 AI TOPS, it excels at multitasking and content generation. Paired with an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070, it’s perfect for real-time rendering, video editing, and AI-powered design tools. The 16-inch 4K ASUS Lumina OLED display offers 100% DCI-P3, Pantone® Validation, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

Meanwhile, the ROG Strix G835 is no slouch in the creative arena. With an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX and RTX™ 5090 GPU, it brings the muscle for 3D rendering, multitasking, and streaming. Its 18-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula display with a 240Hz refresh rate ensures smooth, color-accurate visuals with Dolby Vision and Ambient Contrast Ratio enhancement ideal for both gaming and content creation.

Game On, Create More

The ROG Strix G835 thrives in high-stakes gaming with DLSS 4, Reflex 2, and RTX Neural Shaders. And yet, it’s equally competent in creative workloads. Tool-less access makes upgrading RAM or storage simple—a dream for modders and creators who need flexibility.

In contrast, ProArt P16 enhances creativity with exclusive AI tools like MuseTree for ideation and StoryCube for media organization. The ASUS DialPad offers intuitive control for Adobe apps, while the ProArt Creator Hub streamlines color management and system optimization.

Connectivity Without Limits

Both devices are future-ready: WiFi 7, Thunderbolt (USB4 for ProArt, Thunderbolt 5 for G835), HDMI 2.1, and ultra-fast storage options. Whether you’re transferring 8K footage or joining a high-speed multiplayer lobby, these laptops ensure seamless connection.

ASUS Perfect Warranty Special Offer

ASUS provides a one-year ASUS Perfect Warranty for the ProArt P16 & ROG Strix SCAR 18 valued at $249.99. This extended protection service covers damages not included in the standard manufacturer’s warranty, including accidental and customer-induced damage, offering extra peace of mind for users.

Thermals & Battery Life

ASUS engineered both machines with next-gen cooling: Tri-Fan designs, vapor chambers, and liquid metal keep temperatures down and performance high. The ProArt P16 is quiet under pressure, while the G835 stays cool even during marathon gaming sessions. Both are equipped with 90Wh batteries and fast-charging capabilities.

From the studio to the battlefield, the ASUS ProArt P16 and ROG Strix G835 deliver elite performance in their own lanes—and confidently cross over when needed.

