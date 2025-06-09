Maryam Abacha says monies her husband kept for Nigeria ‘vanished’ after his death

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Maryam Abacha, widow of Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has alleged that funds her late husband secured for the nation ‘vanished’ under subsequent administrations.

Speaking during an interview with TVC, she defended her husband’s legacy and challenged the widespread narrative that he looted public funds.

Mrs. Abacha insisted that the monies her husband set aside for Nigeria’s benefit were mismanaged after his death in 1998.

“The monies that my husband kept for Nigeria, in a few months, the monies vanished. People are not talking about that,” she said, implying corruption and poor stewardship by those who succeeded him.

She also dismissed allegations that General Abacha stashed billions of dollars in foreign accounts, demanding concrete evidence to support the claims.

“Who is the witness of the monies that were being stashed? Did you see the signature or the evidence of any monies stashed abroad?” she asked.

General Abacha, who ruled Nigeria from 1993 until his death in 1998, has long been accused of looting public funds. Since his passing, Nigeria has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars, often referred to as the ‘Abacha Loot,’ from foreign countries.

However, Mrs. Abacha denied these allegations, stating that her husband’s detractors were motivated by tribalism, religion, or other biases.

She asked, “Why are you blaming somebody? Is that tribalism or a religious problem or what is the problem with Nigerians?

“I pray for Nigerians. I pray for all of us. I pray that we should have goodness in our hearts. We should stop telling lies and blaming people.”

Mrs. Abacha also criticized the media, urging journalists to focus on educating the public rather than spreading negative narratives.

“People are not that bad. Twenty-seven years ago and you are still talking about Abacha. He must be very powerful and loved by Nigerians. We thank God for that,” she said.

Reflecting on her husband’s tenure, she highlighted the economic stability of the era, marked by rising foreign reserves and lower external debt.

“So, where did he steal the money from? And because Nigerians are fools, they listen to everything,” she added, challenging critics to provide verifiable proof of her husband’s alleged corruption.

She called for national unity, emphasizing that no individual, including her husband, was solely responsible for Nigeria’s successes or failures.

“Babangida doesn’t make Nigeria alone. Abacha does not make Nigeria alone. Abiola and everybody, nobody is big enough for Nigeria. We are all very important,” she said.

Her comments come at a time when Nigeria continues to grapple with economic challenges and political instability, reigniting debates about accountability, governance, and the legacy of past leaders.

General Abacha, who died on June 8, 1998, was succeeded by General Abdulsalam Abubakar, who oversaw Nigeria’s transition to civilian rule in 1999. His death, which occurred without an autopsy, has fueled speculation about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

