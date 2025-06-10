Man United reignite interest in Osimhen, to offer Zirkzee in exchange

Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen (R) heads the ball in front of Tottenham’s Romanian defender #06 Radu Dragusin (L) during the UEFA Europa League, League phase – Matchday 4, football match between Galatasaray and Tottenham at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul on November 7, 2024. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is set for a high-profile move this summer, with Manchester United emerging as a serious contender for his signature.

The Red Devils are reportedly working on a player-plus-cash deal involving Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee to convince Napoli to part with their prized asset.

Despite being under contract with the Serie A side until 2026, Osimhen is widely expected to leave Naples this summer.

The Nigerian international has made no secret of his ambition to play in the Premier League, rebuffing a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in favour of staying in Europe.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have reignited their interest in the 25-year-old striker, who notched an impressive 37 goals in 41 appearances last season.

United, however, are hesitant to meet Osimhen’s €75 million (£63m/$85m) release clause and are instead exploring a deal that would send out-of-favour striker Joshua Zirkzee to Napoli as part of the package.

Zirkzee, who previously impressed with Bologna in Serie A, is not expected to be in new manager Ruben Amorim’s plans following the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

While Inter Milan have reportedly shown interest in a loan move for the Dutchman, Manchester United hope that including him in the Osimhen deal will persuade Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to reduce his asking price.

The Red Devils view Osimhen as the ideal forward to spearhead a new era at Old Trafford after a disappointing campaign that saw them narrowly avoid a bottom-half Premier League finish and lose to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Osimhen’s refusal to join Al-Hilal also means he will not be part of the upcoming Club World Cup, indicating that his next appearance will likely be with a new club at the start of the 2025/26 season.

Turkish champions Galatasaray have also expressed interest, but the striker’s desire to play in England could make United his most appealing destination.

Vanguard News