Man City complete signing of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City on Wednesday announced the signing of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £46.3 million ($62.4 million).

The Dutch midfielder, City’s fourth signing of the week, said he was “ecstatic” to be signing for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The club announced deals for midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon and Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on Tuesday while left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri joined from Wolves on Monday.

Reijnders, 26, joined AC Milan from AZ Alkmaar in 2023 and scored 15 goals for the Italian club in 2024/25.

He will bolster Guardiola’s midfield options following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

“I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City,” said Reijnders. “City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities.”

Director of football Hugo Viana said: “He arrives here with extensive top-level experience in Europe, both at club level as well as on the international stage with the Netherlands.

“Tijjani adds extra energy, composure and creativity to our midfield and working with Pep and our coaches will only see him go from strength to strength.”

