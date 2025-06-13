Makinde vows to combat illegal mining in Oyo

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

…warns against environmental degradation.

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had vowed to eradicate illegal mining activities that threaten the safety of residents and degrade the environment in the state.

During an inspection of the Ibadan Circular Road, the Director-General of the Oyo State Solid Mineral Development Agency, Mr Abiodun Oni, emphasised the governor’s zero-tolerance policy towards illegal mining.

He highlighted the severe environmental damage caused by unauthorised excavation in the Egbeda and Lagelu Local Government Areas.

Oni noted that the inspection followed the governor’s previous visit, where he mandated an end to these harmful activities.

According to him, while some progress has been made, the government’s efforts to protect the environment will remain steadfast.

He expressed concern that addressing the damage caused by illegal mining diverts vital resources away from state development.

Oni reaffirmed that the Executive Order on the Security and Protection of Mining Communities is actively enforced, even as mining regulations generally fall under federal jurisdiction.

He stated, “We have observed illegal mining operations and the resultant environmental degradation. Our follow-up inspections show that while some miners have heeded our warnings, we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

He warned that ongoing illegal activities would prompt decisive action from the state government, saying, “We will not allow these operations to persist. The environmental restoration will require significant investment, and we are committed to preventing further damage.”

In a related development, Oni and his team also visited Igbeti in Olorunsogo Local Government Area, where they assessed the site of recent rock weathering.

He reassured residents that there is no immediate danger but advised them to avoid the area until further notice.

Oni explained, “The rock’s instability resulted from extreme heat, which weakened it. “Thankfully, there have been no casualties, and we are actively coordinating with local authorities and traditional leaders to ensure community safety.”

The Chairman of Olorunsogo Local Government, Kazeem Olayanju, who was represented by his vice, confirmed that the council is working with local leaders to keep residents informed and is considering erecting a barricade to restrict access to the affected area.

In support of the government’s initiatives, the Onigbeti of Igbetiland, Oba Bashir Abioye, praised the state for its proactive measures to safeguard lives.

He noted that the government has engaged experts to evaluate the situation and reiterated the importance of community safety.

“Last year’s similar incident underscores the need for vigilance. The state government is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our people.”

“We have also asked the hunters and farmers that do use the rock to stop going there temporarily. The government has asked a team of experts to come and evaluate the rock, and I believe that, with the capacity of the state government, the needful would be done because we know that the lives of our people are important to them,” he affirmed.