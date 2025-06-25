Lynching of Kano DPO

The Nigeria Police Force

Weeks after the arrest of 41 suspects in connection with the gruesome killing of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Rano Division Police Station, Kano State, CSP Baba Ali, nothing has been heard of their arraignment.

The late officer was killed when one Abdullahi Musa, a motorcycle mechanic, was arrested for alleged reckless and dangerous riding. He later died at Rano General Hospital, where he was rushed to, after developing health complications while in police custody. The arrested 41 suspects were among the angry youths who stormed the police station, destroyed properties and mobbed the DPO, who later died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The DPO’s death which sent shockwaves throughout the nation again highlighted the danger faced by police officers who are mandated to maintain the law and protect the citizens. It was heartwarming when the Kano State Police Command announced the arrest of the suspects, signalling commitment to justice and accountability. The Kano Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, was also quoted as saying: “The police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to justice.”

We call for the expedited trial of the suspects in order for justice to be seen to have been done to both the late police officer and the suspects too. Section 35(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria says that an arrested individual should be brought before a court within a reasonable time. Early dispensation of justice will sound a note of warning to those who will want to take laws into their hands that the law does not tolerate jungle justice. It will help to deter such dastardly actions.

No matter the grievance, Nigerians should not resort to taking laws into their hands. Agreed that many Nigerians no longer trust the courts or police to deliver justice, but that is not enough reason to invade a police station and murder officers on duty.

Something drastic must be done about the flippant tendency of youths to generate mobs and take the law into their hands at the slightest excuse. They find it very easy to breach law enforcement mechanisms and institutions to commit heinous crimes.

The police authorities must also take more measures to protect their officers, establishments and detainees from jungle justice. Knowing the volatility of Kano, more efforts should have been made to beef up security.

The earlier these suspects are arraigned the better for the justice delivery system.