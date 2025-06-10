Low turnout as Kano workers resume after Eid-el-Kabir

Government offices in Kano State witnessed a low turnout of workers on Tuesday as civil servants resumed duty after the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

The Federal Government had declared Monday, June 9, and Tuesday, June 10, as public holidays to mark the annual Muslim festival.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored activities at various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the Kano metropolis, reports that only a few workers were present at their duty posts as of 9 a.m.

At the Kano State Secretariat along Audu Bako Way, a handful of staff were seen settling into their offices, while others were observed engaging in light discussions.

The situation was similar at the Gidan Murtala Secretariat, where some senior officers were seen holding brief meetings with their subordinates.

At the Federal Secretariat on Katsina Road, attendance was also low, although some departments recorded partial resumption of activities.

Speaking to NAN, a civil servant, Malam Isa Musa, said he resumed work early to attend to pending official assignments.

“I resumed by 8:30 a.m. to ensure continuity in our service delivery. We thank God for a peaceful Sallah and are now back to our duties,” he said.

Another staff member, Mrs Aisha Ismael, said the holiday provided an opportunity to rest and reconnect with loved ones.

“I had a good rest and spent time with my family. Now it is time to return to work and serve the public,” she said.

However, NAN observed that the Kano Municipal Local Government Secretariat remained largely deserted, with only a few workers on ground.

At some commercial banks, staff were seen attending to customers, while security personnel manned the entrances.

Markets and shops across the city also reopened, with commercial activities gradually picking up.

Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. (NAN)