Look up to Jesus, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, we are familiar with the Holy Bible passage in Hebrews 12 vs. 2 ( KJV): “ Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God”

Brethren, for our sake Jesus endured the pain and humiliation on the cross. The Bible wrote that he despised shame and is now sitting at the right hand of God.

The New Living Translation puts it this way: “ We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith. Because of the joy awaiting him, he endured the cross, disregarding its shame. Now he is seated in the place of honor beside God’s throne”

Brothers and sisters, fellow Believers, whatever we are going through may make others make a mockery of our lives, it may even bring shame, it may attract humiliation into our lives.

Beloved, these hurtful activities, do not last forever but for it to vacate one’s life, anyone undergoing such has a lot to do.

Many of us tend to first look unto human beings for help. We are quick to identify human helpers and we turn to them instead of turning to God that created the human helper.

We often turn to man whose ability to help is limited rather than turn to God whose ability to help is unlimited.

Looking unto Jesus simply means, ask him for help. It means, let him carry your burden. It means place your worries in his care.

Jesus said to us in Matthew 11 vs.28 ( KJV): “ Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest”.

What is that issue that has become a burden in your heart? Is it indebtedness, sickness, delay in child bearing, delay in marriage or is it a troubled marriage?

Whatever it is, it is not beyond Jesus to handle.

How do we know that Jesus can handle it? The answer is found in Acts of Apostles, 10 vs.38 ( KJV).

It states: “ How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about dong good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him”.

This is the testimony that we have that Jesus can free us from all worries.

Beloved, when you look unto Jesus you will not be bothered about what people say about you and the challenges in your life.

Jesus was anointed by the power of the Holy Ghost, that is the invisible power from heaven but you need to connect with the power of the Holy Ghost through our Lord Jesus

The invisible power of the Holy Ghost manifests for all to see when you receive the touch.

An example is found in the story of the woman with the issue of blood.

Luke 8 vs. 43-48: “ And a woman having an issue of blood twelve years, which had spent all her living upon physicians, neither could be healed of any,

Came behind him, and touched the border of his garment: and immediately her issue of blood stanched.

And Jesus said, Who touched me? When all denied, Peter and they that were with him said, Master, the multitude throng thee and press thee, and sayest thou, Who touched me.?

And Jesus said, Somebody hath touched me; for I perceive that virtue is gone out of me.

And when the woman saw that she was not hid, she came trembling, and falling down before him, she declared unto him before all the people for what cause she had touched him, and how she was healed immediately”.

In this case, the power of God put an instant end to what has made her a subject of mockery and shame.

Beloved, that power is still available only if you look unto Jesus.

The Palmist tells us how to connect with the power of God in Psalm 62 vs8 : Trust in him at all times; ye people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us. Selah”.

So, how do we look unto Jesus? We need to pour our hearts to him prayer. Prayer remains the most reliable way to communicate with the Lord.

Remember, Hannah poured out her heart to God and got a miracle.

Are you prepared to pour out your heart to God or to Man.

Pouring out you heart to man may provide no solution to that challenge but pouring out your heart to the LORD would certainly put a new song in your mouth.

Prayer that easily attracts God’s attention is a package of confession of sins, repentance, worship, request and thanksgiving.

However, you need faith to present the prayer package. Without faith, it may be difficult to look unto Jesus.

Beloved you need faith to assure you that God is able to put an end to your worries.

Jesus said in Act 14 vs. 13&14: “ And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.

If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.”`

You need to have faith to look unto Jesus and present you case.

Jesus has given an assurance that whatever you ask in his name would be done.

Jesus however gave a condition in verse 15. He said, “ If ye love me, keep my commandments”.

Beloved, are you prepared to keep his commandments as a demonstration of your love for him?

You cannot look up to the one you do not love for help. Even while relating to a human being, you are unlikely to look up to a person who is not your friend for help. You would rather share your thoughts with your friend.

In the same way, you need to love and trust Jesus before pouring your heart to him.

Those that look unto man often fail but those that look unto Jesus never fail.

Brethren, the first half of the year ends tomorrow. Congratulations you are alive. You need to ask yourself a simple question, whom do I turn to this second half of the year?

I’ll share the story of a couple whose husband is related to one of the richest men in this country.

The couple had no child after years of marriage. They couldn’t even afford to try IVF yet this wealthy man never for once discussed their challenge of child bearing with them let alone offer financial assistance for medical treatment.

According to the woman waiting on the Lord for children, the wife of the rich man had fenced off family members because, she didn’t want them to bother her husband with request for financial assistance.

Simply put, he couldn’t be bothered about his brother’s condition.

Unfortunately, the man waiting on the Lord for children died suddenly leaving his wife if deep sorrow.

This story should teach us that only God is able to give us the solutions to challenges.

Let’s lift our faith with a testimony that confirms that looking unto Jesus is quite rewarding.

A couple got married in 2009 and continued to wait on the Lord for children. Ten years went past yet no child came forth for them but they didn’t stop praying.

The couple kept praying. They attended the Holy Ghost services of R.C.C.G after which they prayed and went to bed.

She wrote, “ God visited us simultaneously with an outstretched hand that removed a rotten chain and padlock from my womb, the same hand performed the same operation on my husband and removed a white plastic clip from his male organ. That same month, I discovered I was pregnant and despite the internal bleeding till the day of delivery, the Lord preserved the baby and blessed us with a baby girl in 2022,

The baby was born after 14 years of waiting.

Beloved, how long have you been waiting?

The solution to the challenge appears when you look unto Jesus.

In the remaining six months, I urge you to look unto Jesus and your situation would change for the best.

Jesus is ever ready to help you.

Enjoy the peace of the Lord.