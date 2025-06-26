Loan: PDP backs Edo Gov, promises “responsible” opposition

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

…Says, Aziegbemi can’t speak for party

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nosa Ogieva-led Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Edo State has thrown its weight behind the N100 billion contractor loan guarantee approved by the State Assembly for Governor Monday Okpebholo to ensure a seamless and expeditious execution of vital projects in the state.

While it promised to hold the state governor accountable, the opposition party said it would however not allow impostors and political relics to speak for her.

Publicity Secretary of the Chief Dan Orbih backed PDP Edo State Caretaker Committee, Bob-Manuel Umoru who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja denounced a statement by Tony Aziegbemi who he referred to as a “self-styled and shameless factional chairman of the now-defunct Obaseki camp” of the party.

Aziegbemi had described the loan approval as “reckless and dangerous”, saying the people would not sit idly and watch their future being mortgaged by the State Government.

However, Umoru in the statement dissociated the Edo State chapter of the PDP from Aziegbemi’s position, stating that he is not the Acting Chairman of Edo PDP and lacks the legitimacy, moral standing, and party endorsement to speak on its behalf.

He said; “It is both amusing and insulting that a man who stood idly by while Edo State was looted under Obaseki’s eight years of catastrophic misrule now attempts to preach financial prudence and offer unsolicited analysis on government borrowing. Where was his voice when his principal was plunging Edo State into unprecedented debts with nothing to show? No roads. No industries. No infrastructure. No transparency.

“Mr Aziegbemi’s empty rhetoric failed to mention the total sum Obaseki borrowed, nor could he identify a single landmark project tied to those funds. The loans allegedly taken for agriculture, infrastructure, and other ‘classified’ purposes vanished into a black hole leaving Edo people to bear the burden of debt without a trace of development.

“Tony Aziegbemi’s outdated propaganda belongs in the graveyard of Obaseki’s failed legacy, not in the public discourse of today’s Edo. He should be more concerned about helping his former principal account for the hundreds of millions of dollars that disappeared under his watch.

“Let it be clearly stated: the Edo PDP is not opposed to Governor Monday Okpebholo’s efforts to secure loans for meaningful infrastructural development.

“We urge him to ensure such loans are transparently utilized and directed at projects that will tangibly improve the lives of our people.

“As a party, we are committed to responsible opposition, constructive, not bitter. We will hold the ruling party accountable, demand performance, and ensure that the promises made to the good people of Edo State are not forgotten. But we will not allow impostors and political relics to speak for us. The Edo PDP belongs to the people, not to those who sold it for crumbs”.