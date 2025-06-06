Liverpool confirm seven players will leave club [Full list]

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of seven Academy players following the expiration of their contracts at the end of the 2024/25 season, as the club continues a summer of significant transition.

The list of departing players includes 22-year-old midfielder Dominic Corness, who spent the second half of the season on loan at League Two side Gillingham.

Corness had earlier gained experience in the Swiss Super League with Yverdon-Sport.

Also leaving are goalkeepers Jakub Ojrzynski (22), Reece Trueman (20), and Jacob Poytress (21), who have largely served as training goalkeepers for both the Under-21s and the first team.

Versatile 20-year-old defender Lee Jonas exits the club following an injury-riddled spell, while centre-back Louis Enahoro-Marcus and left-back Harry Evers, both just 18, are surprise departures from the U18 setup.

The exits come amid a broader shake-up at Liverpool, with senior players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher already sold and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong arriving as a new signing.

The Reds are also reportedly advancing talks to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and

Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz.

In contrast to the exits, Liverpool have made formal contract offers to eight promising young players within the Academy. These include defenders Wellity Lucky, Terence Miles, and Emmanuel Airoboma; midfielders Michael Laffey and Kyle Kelly; and forwards Keyrol Figueroa, Ranel Young, and Kareem Ahmed.

With further changes expected at Kirkby, the Academy is set for a summer reshuffle. U18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson has stepped down from his role, with U16s boss Lewis Nightingale among the candidates to replace him.

This year’s list of exits follows a similar pattern to last summer, when 11 players departed at the end of their contracts. That included senior trio Joel Matip, Thiago Alcântara, and Adrian — with Matip and Thiago retiring, and Adrian rejoining Real Betis.

Among the Academy graduates who left in 2024, several have since found new clubs. Notable moves include Mateusz Musialowski to Omonia, Melkamu Frauendorf to Hannover, and Adam Lewis to Morecambe.

