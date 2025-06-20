Linking Nnamdi Kanu to EndSARS protest is a baseless allegation – IPOB

Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has strongly condemned what it described as a “baseless and desperate” attempt by the Nigerian government to link its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to the 2020 EndSARS protests.

The group made the statement on Thursday, in reaction to developments at the Federal High Court in Abuja during Kanu’s ongoing trial.

In a press release signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB alleged that the prosecution’s claim—that Kanu incited the EndSARS movement through his broadcasts—was not only “intellectually bankrupt,” but also “morally obscene.”

The comment follows the June 19 court session where the prosecution, led by Chief Awomolo (SAN), officially closed its case after cross-examination. Kanu’s defence team, led by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), immediately indicated their intention to file a no-case submission, arguing that the government had failed to present any credible evidence linking the IPOB leader to terrorism or any criminal activity.

“The government’s final attempt to prop up its collapsed case was a laughable claim that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu masterminded the EndSARS protest, which everyone knows was a spontaneous youth-led movement that began in Delta State,” the statement read.

According to IPOB, the government’s key witness—identified as PW5-EEE, an intelligence officer—performed poorly under cross-examination, offering evasive and contradictory responses. The defence alleged that Justice James Omotosho had to intervene repeatedly, instructing the witness to answer straightforward questions he was avoiding.

IPOB further accused the prosecution of relying on fabricated documents, including an intelligence report dated June 2025, to substantiate events that allegedly occurred in 2020. The group also claimed that the prosecution failed to provide any credible evidence to support allegations of security personnel deaths in the South East, including names, ranks, death certificates, or eyewitness testimonies.

“It is shocking that despite these revelations in open court, the Nigerian media continues to focus on government claims while ignoring evidence that has thoroughly discredited the prosecution’s case,” IPOB stated.

The group urged the public and international observers to obtain Certified True Copies (CTCs) of court proceedings to independently verify the trial’s developments.

IPOB reaffirmed that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a peaceful advocate for self-determination and insisted that his trial is politically motivated. The next hearing date has been fixed for July 18, 2025, for the adoption of final written addresses.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not on trial for violence but for daring to demand justice and speak truth to power,” the statement concluded. “The government’s case is not just weak—it is a monument to state-sponsored falsehood.”