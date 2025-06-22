Lightning kills 32 cows during heavy rainfall in Ogun

At least 32 cows were struck dead by lightning on Saturday during a torrential downpour in Osara, a village in the Obantoko area of Abeokuta, located in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The bizarre incident occurred around 2:00 pm, prompting alarm among local Fulani herders, who quickly alerted community leader Baale Wasiu Afolabi. Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Afolabi confirmed that the animals were discovered lifeless at the herders’ grazing station, where they were kept during the storm.

“I was at home on Saturday when the Fulani herders came to report that lightning had killed 32 of their cows,” Afolabi said. “I got to their place and saw the dead cows. We’ve since reported the matter to the Aregbe Police Division and the Chairman of Odeda Local Government, Dr Afolashade Adeyemo.”

The community leader assured that a meeting has been scheduled with the herders to discuss next steps and ensure the incident does not disrupt peace in the area.

Confirming the event, Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, said in a message to journalists that the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Officer of Aregbe Division at around 1:30 pm on June 21, 2025. Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“32 cows were struck dead when thunder and lightning occurred during a heavy downpour,” Ogunlowo stated.

The rare but not unheard-of natural event has stunned locals and sparked discussions around safety during extreme weather, particularly for livestock-reliant communities.

The authorities are monitoring the situation, and residents have been urged to remain calm as discussions continue to manage the aftermath of the incident peacefully.

Vanguard News