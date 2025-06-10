LGA Chairman dies weeks after assuming office in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The newly elected chairman of Bakori Local Government Area, Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Dan Hamidu, has died barely two months after assuming office.

Hon. Hamidu, who assumed office in April 2025, died on Monday, June 9, 2025. His cause of death has not yet been officially disclosed. However, unconfirmed reports suggest he had been unwell for a while.

Kaula Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of the state, has confirmed the sad incident in a statement.

Governor Radda, in the statement, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hamidu, describing him “as a loyal party man, a seasoned civil servant, and a grassroots politician who devoted his life to public service with honesty, humility, and uncommon dedication.”

The statement reads, “Today, Katsina has lost one of its most committed and selfless sons. Hon. Hamidu was a quiet achiever who believed in the values of integrity, transparency, and people-first leadership. His death is a painful loss — not only to Bakori but to the entire state.

“The deceased was elected Chairman of Bakori Local Government in the February 2025 local government elections and officially assumed office in April 2025. Though his tenure was brief, he left behind a legacy of purpose-driven leadership and genuine commitment to community development.

The governor noted that Hamidu’s service across different levels of government had always been marked by diligence and a deep concern for the welfare of the people.

“He was not someone who sought the spotlight. He let his work speak for him,” the governor added. “Even in a short period, he showed what leadership could mean when rooted in sincerity.”

Governor Radda, on behalf of the government and people of Katsina State, extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late chairman, the good people of Bakori, and members of the APC family across the state.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdausi,” the governor prayed. “We will continue to remember him for his modesty, his dedication, and the love he had for his people.”