LG Funds: Ondo SDP accuses state govt of withholding allocations

…Urges AGF to Intervene, Calls for End to Alleged Fund Diversion

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State has accused the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of unlawfully withholding federal allocations meant for local governments in the state.

In a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, SDP Chairman Barr. Gbenga Akinbuli described the alleged action as a flagrant violation of fiscal federalism and democratic principles.

Akinbuli claimed that funds constitutionally designated for grassroots development are being diverted by the state government, depriving local councils of critical resources for healthcare, education, infrastructure, and security.

“We have credible information that federal allocations meant for local governments are being collected by the state government,” he said. “This revelation raises serious concerns about fiscal federalism, local autonomy, and the principles of democracy.”

He condemned the alleged diversion as “unconscionable” and demanded the immediate release of all withheld funds to the appropriate local governments.

According to him, “The state government must prioritize transparency and accountability in the management of local government funds.”

Akinbuli further accused the ruling party of stifling democratic processes in the state, alleging manipulation of previous local and state elections to prevent opposition participation.

“The actions of the state government are consistent with efforts to suppress the will of the people. The manipulation of election results to keep opposition parties out of power is a clear sign of authoritarian tendencies,” he stated.

The SDP called for future federal allocations to be disbursed directly to local governments, to ensure they function independently and deliver needed services.

“The people deserve better governance. It is time for the state government to uphold the constitution and respect the rights of local authorities to govern in the interest of their communities,” Akinbuli added.

He therefore called on the Attorney General of the Federation to urgently intervene, noting that the ongoing disregard for local government autonomy contradicts the federal government’s professed commitment to decentralization and constitutional order.