Lagos task force raids drug dens, arrests 19 suspects

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Task Force has arrested 19 suspects during a raid on drug dens and black spots at Gowon Estate and its surrounding streets.

The operation, led by Task force Chairman, Adetayo Akerele, uncovered large quantities of hard drugs, including Colorado, Indian hemp, narcotics and other controlled substances in the area on Tuesday.

It was learned that several bags of drugs were also discovered concealed in the boots of parked vehicles within the estate.

According to CSP Akerele, “This operation reflects our zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities that threaten the peace and security of the state. All the suspects will face the full weight of the law as investigations continue.”

Describing the location as a hotspot for drug peddling and criminal congregation, Akerele noted that this marks the fifth in a series of targeted operations aimed at flushing out criminal elements from the Gowon Estate axis.

Residents have long complained about rising insecurity and the presence of suspected drug addicts and dealers in the area.

The latest raid follows repeated warnings by the agency and intelligence gathered from community reports.

Akerele stated that in line with the Lagos State Government’s “See Something, Say Something” initiative, the task force was urging residents to continue sharing information on suspicious activities.