Lagos releases 2025 BECE timetable, assures stakeholders of seamless process

Basic Education Certificate Examinations candidates.

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, has concluded arrangements to host the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in July.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State Examinations Board, Miss Onadipe Opebere, stated in a press release made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the examination would take place from July 2 to July 8, 2025.

The statement quoted the Director of the Board, Mr Orunsolu Adebayo, as saying that the examination is a crucial milestone for thousands of students transitioning from Junior Secondary School to Senior Secondary School.

“The board is committed to ensuring a fair and seamless examination process of the examination taking place in public and private schools across Lagos State,” Adebayo added.

He also encouraged the affected students to approach the examination with confidence, dedication and hard work.



Adebayo also urged parents, guardians and school authorities of public and private schools to take note of the examination schedules and the guidelines.



He assured stakeholders that all the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth examination process.

