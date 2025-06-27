Lagos Govt to collaborate with dermatologists to regulate skincare quackery

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to collaborate with dermatologists to regulate and curb the activities of unqualified practitioners in aesthetic medicine, also known as skincare.

Prof. Akin abayomi, state’s Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure at the 19th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of Nigerian Association of Dermatologists (NAD).

The three-day conference had the theme – “Dermatology and Global Health, Bridging the Gap”.

Abayomi explained that aesthetic medicine focuses on enhancing the appearance of the skin, hair and body through non-surgical treatments to addresses concerns such as aging, acne scars, pigmentation, hair loss, and more.

He said: “We all know that there is an explosion in aesthetic dermatology around the world and it is not peculiar to Lagos.

“As a government, we are very concerned about this trend of unqualified people masquerading themselves as experts in aesthetic dermatology which focuses on skincare.

“These quacks administer a whole lot of treatment options that can be dangerous.

“And so, the regulatory arm of the ministry, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, is looking into this exploding phenomenal in Lagos.

“We want to work with NAD who are experts to define the limitations of these quacks and ensure they are under close scrutiny by government to ensure residents are not exposed to quackery,” he said.

The Keynote Speaker, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, former Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, expressed concern over the continued marginalisation of skin health, despite its strong connection to global health issues.

Adetifa emphasised that skin health deserves greater attention, as it plays a vital role in pandemic preparedness and response.

Earlier in his address, Prof. Dasetima Altraide, President, NAD, expressed concern over the growing dominance of quacks in aesthetic dermatology, in spite the association’s ongoing efforts to curb the trend.

“We must intensify our collaboration with government bodies, regulatory agencies, and the Nigerian Medical Association to eliminate quack practices and protect the health of Nigerians,” he said.

Altraide further emphasised the importance of prioritizing skin diseases as a global health issue.

Prof. Akin Osibogun, Community Health Expert and Chairman of the event, called on NAD to strengthen public awareness campaigns on skin health across the country.

He also encouraged dermatologists to fully engage with the conference in order to stay updated and continue providing high-quality healthcare services.

In her remarks, Dr Ayesha Akinkugbe, Chairman, organising committee, said the conference aims to spark dialogue, share knowledge and foster partnerships that would drive dermatology on the global stage.