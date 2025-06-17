Lagos deepens stakeholder engagement on innovation bill

From right: Mr. Omotayo Fisuyi, Snr. Special Assistant to Lagos State Govt. on Science & Tech; Lekan Balogun, Special Adviser to Lag. Govt. , Economic planning & Budgeting; Engr. Mrs. Ibilola Kasunmu, Permanent Secretary, Min of Innovation, Science and technology), Mr. Tunbosun Alake, (Commissioner, Innovation, Science and Technology; Olusegun Sanwoolu, Executive Assistant to Govt, Project Implementation and Monitoring; and Engr. Ganiyu Oseni, Special Adviser to Govt., Broadband and Technology at the engagement with key stakeholders over the proposed Lagos Innovation Bill at the Marriott Hotel, Lagos.

By Tunde Oso

TO institutionalise innovation governance in Nigeria’s commercial capital, the Lagos State Government has held another strategic stakeholder engagement session on the Lagos Innovation Bill.

The session, which took place in Ikeja, was attended by a cross-section of critical stakeholders from the technology and innovation ecosystem.

State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr Olatunbosun Alake, who delivered the keynote presentation, provided both historical and philosophical context to the bill. Citing global case studies—including the evolution of Silicon Valley—he explained that Lagos must adopt a structured, intentional approach to innovation that moves beyond pilot projects and scattered initiatives.

“If we are serious about building an innovation economy, then we must create systems that allow ideas to become inventions, inventions to become startups, and startups to scale into global businesses. That pipeline must be enabled by law,” Alake stated.

He added that following up on the Nigerian Startup Act, the Lagos Innovation Bill seeks to additionally cover the full spectrum of the innovation pipeline, including the universities , industries etc.

“This bill goes beyond startups,” Alake explained. “It covers knowledge institutions, research and development, digital infrastructure, innovation funding, and the legal frameworks to protect ideas and attract investment. It is our attempt to design a Lagos-specific framework that can scale innovation and institutionalize progress.”

Alake also stressed that the proposed law is designed to catalyze inclusive growth by ensuring that innovation is not limited to elite enclaves or big tech companies but reaches students, grassroots innovators, and underserved communities. “If innovation is to be meaningful, it must be democratized,” he said. “That means providing access, funding, training, and regulatory support to everyone—from the university researcher in Epe to the agritech startup in Ikorodu. That’s what this bill aims to do.”

Earlier, while welcoming participants to the session, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Engnr. Mrs. Ibilola Kasunmu emphasized the government’s commitment to participatory policy development and urged stakeholders to provide specific, actionable input: “This session is not just about telling you what the bill says. It is about asking you: does this work for your context? Will this structure enable innovation, or will it stifle it?” she said. “We believe policy must be driven by those who live in the ecosystem.

You are the people who understand the bottlenecks, the regulatory frictions, and the investment gaps. That’s why we are here—not just to talk, but to listen, learn, and improve.”

Mrs. Kasunmu noted that the Lagos Innovation Bill is envisioned as a foundational law that will support the state’s ambition to become Africa’s undisputed innovation capital, complementing the Nigeria Startup Act at the federal level while addressing the specific dynamics and needs of Lagos’ fast-evolving tech and knowledge economy.

Delivering a goodwill message, respected ecosystem leader and founder of Tech for Tech, Joel Ogunshola, praised the Ministry for its sustained engagement on the bill and described the initiative as “visionary and timely.”