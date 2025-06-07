Kwara man jumps into well after taking hard drug

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

One Akeem, a 43-year-old resident of Edun area, Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has died after jumping into a domestic well under the influence of a hard substance known as ‘Colo’ (Colorado).

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident happened shortly after Kazeem returned from Eid prayer on Friday.

It was gathered that men of the Kwara State Fire Service have recovered the lifeless body of Kazeem from the well.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, said that the corpse had been handed over to the police.

Adekunke said in a statement, “The Kwara State Fire Service has recovered the lifeless body of a 43-year-old man from a domestic well at Ile Alapo, Edun area of Ilorin.

“The distress call was received by the Fire Service control room at about 10:29 hours, reporting that a man had fallen into a well. Firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene, where they successfully recovered the body from the well.

“The victim, identified as Kazeem, reportedly jumped into the well under the influence of a hard substance known as Colo (Colorado) shortly after returning from Eid prayers.

“The body was handed over to Inspector Babatunde Amos of the C Division Police Station, Ilorin. The Ministry awaits formal identification and claim of the body by the victim’s family.

“The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed deep sadness over the incident.

“He used the opportunity to admonish residents of the state to stay away from drug abuse, warning that such acts often lead to tragic outcomes,” the statement said.