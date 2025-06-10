Killing of Naval Officer: Kaduna Police, others arrest 27 suspected criminals

The Nigeria Police Force

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna— Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have stormed criminal hideouts in Kawo area of Kaduna metropolis and arrested 27 suspected criminals and recovered dangerous weapons and hard drugs.

This came after a phone thief stabbed to death, a Naval Officer in the area, Lt.-Cdr. M. Buba, weekend.

The police confirmed that Lt.-Cdr. Buba was killed by a hoodlum on Sunday about 4:50a.m.

The late officer, who was undergoing a course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, AFCSC, Jaji, was attempting to fix a tyre in his vehicle, when the incident happened.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, said, yesterday, that in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police to identify, flush out and dismantle criminal elements threatening the peace in some designated areas, the command has conducted a series of raids in a joint operation with the military, Depertment of State Service, DSS, Kadvis and the vigilante within Kawo area and its surroundings, leading to the arrest of suspects and the recovery of dangerous weapons.

“On June 8, 2025, about 2030hrs, a joint tactical operation was launched in all parts of Kawo and neighbouring areas. The operation led to the arrest of 27 suspects, and a significant cache of dangerous weapons was recovered from them.

“Exhibits recovered during the operation include knives, axes, cutlasses and a large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, has reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment in maintaining law and order across the state.

“He emphasized that Kaduna remains a peaceful state, and the Police will not allow miscreants or criminally minded individuals to destabilize the peace. He also stated that, anyone with intentions to cause violence or disrupt public order is strongly advised to desist or vacate the state, as the Police will continue to clamp down on miscreants and give them no breathing space within the State,” he said.