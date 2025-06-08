Kara Fire: Property worth ₦191m lost as Kebbi Deputy Governor donates ₦10m to victims

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A devastating fire that broke out early Sunday gutted shops at Kara Market in Kebbi State, destroying property estimated to be worth ₦191.7 million. The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Umar Tafida, visited the scene for a damage assessment and donated ₦10 million to the victims.

Officials from the Kebbi State Ministry of Lands confirmed that over nine shops, primarily housing wood and timber, were completely destroyed in the fire. Authorities suspect an electrical fault as the possible cause of the blaze, noting that power outages followed by sudden returns may have triggered the inferno.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, Deputy Governor Umar Tafida announced the donation, describing it as immediate relief before more substantial assistance is provided. “This is a first aid from us, before we come up with something bigger to mitigate your losses. Please take it as an act of God,” he said.

Tafida also urged shop owners to take necessary precautions to prevent future incidents. He expressed sympathies on behalf of Governor Dr. Nasir Idris, who was away on pilgrimage. “What we have given you now is temporary assistance to help mitigate your losses,” he added.