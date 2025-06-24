Kaduna Govt faults El-Rufa’i over Tinubu’s commissioned projects

El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna —The Kaduna State Government has berated former Governor Nasir El-Rufai over comments credited to him regarding the ownership of projects recently commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his visit to the state, describing them as “bare-faced lies” and a “blatant distortion of the truth.”

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibraheem Musa, the government said El-Rufai’s claims that the projects were all initiated by his administration were misleading and contrary to facts on the ground.

According to the statement, President Tinubu commissioned three major projects: the Institutes of Vocational Training and Skills Development, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital, and 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Buses—all of which, the government insists, were either initiated or completed under Governor Uba Sani’s leadership.

The statement noted that the vocational institutes located in Rigachikun, Soba, and Samaru Kataf—named after Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, Col. Dangiwa Umar, and Sir Patrick Yakowa, respectively—were fully conceived, built, and equipped by the Uba Sani administration to drive youth empowerment and skills acquisition.

It further quoted the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, who commended the centres as the most well-equipped in Nigeria, surpassing even some universities of technology in terms of training infrastructure.

On the 100 CNG buses, the government said the initiative was designed by Governor Sani as a response to the removal of fuel subsidy, adding that workers, retirees, and students would enjoy free rides for the first six months, while fares would be subsidised for other commuters.

The government also dismissed El-Rufai’s allusion to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital as his legacy, clarifying that the hospital was originally conceived under former Governor Namadi Sambo, but left abandoned for years.

“When Governor Uba Sani assumed office, the hospital was just 53% completed with no medical equipment in place despite the huge sums reportedly spent,” the statement read.

The current administration, the government said, prioritised the completion and full equipping of the 300-bed facility as part of its broader healthcare revitalisation agenda. The hospital now stands as a flagship achievement of the Uba Sani government, drawing commendation from President Tinubu himself.

While describing El-Rufai’s remarks as unfortunate, the statement said: “Though he is entitled to his opinions, facts remain sacred. Governor Uba Sani has succeeded where others have faltered. No amount of revisionism can rewrite the truth.”

It reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transparency, service delivery, and inclusive development, adding that it would not be distracted by political bitterness or misinformation.