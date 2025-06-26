Justice urged for abused 11-yr-old girl in Kwara, urges end to culture of silence

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A youth-focused non-governmental organisation, the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), has condemned the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl by her Arabic teacher in Ilorin, calling for swift justice and comprehensive reforms to protect children in educational and religious institutions.

The alleged perpetrator, Muhammad Jamiu Musa, an Arabic instructor at Markazil Hikim Madrasah in the Pakata area of Ilorin, is now in custody at the Kwara State Police Headquarters as investigations continue.

According to BBYDI, the survivor—a primary five pupil—required emergency surgery, blood transfusion, and extensive medical testing following the assault. Medical examination of the suspect has also been conducted to aid the investigation.

In a statement issued by , the Executive Director of BBYDI, made available to Vanguard in Ilorin ,Nurah Jimoh-Sanni, described the case as a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers children face, even in spaces meant for learning and spiritual development.

“The violation of a child in a trusted learning environment is an unforgivable betrayal,” Jimoh-Sanni said.

“We demand urgent and transparent prosecution and call on the public to reject the culture of silence that allows such crimes to fester.”

BBYDI emphasized that breaking the silence around sexual and gender-based violence, particularly against children, is essential to achieving justice and long-term prevention.

The organisation pledged continued support to the survivor and her family through legal and psychosocial services, while also committing to monitor the case closely to ensure accountability.

BBYDI commended the quick response of key stakeholders, including:

The Kwara State Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Women Affairs

The Child Protection Network

Centre for Community Empowerment and Poverty Eradication (CCEPE)

Theois Care Giver Initiative

Calls for Stronger Safeguards:

BBYDI urged the state government and relevant institutions to implement stricter safeguarding policies, especially in informal and religious learning settings. The organisation reiterated its calls for:

*Mandatory safeguarding and child protection training for all educational and religious instructors.

*Full enforcement of the Child Rights Act and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law across Kwara State

Mass public awareness campaigns to encourage survivors, families, and communities to report abuse without fear or stigma.