June 12 [Photos]: Protesters gather amid heavy police presence in Lagos

Photo Credit: Fisayo Idowu

A heavy police presence, including officers from the Nigeria Police Force’s Area F Division, was observed on Thursday as groups of protesters began assembling at the Ikeja underbridge in Lagos to mark June 12 Democracy Day.

The demonstrators, including civil society groups and pro-democracy activists, were gathering to voice concerns over worsening economic conditions and rising insecurity under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. As of the time of filing this report, the protest had not officially commenced, but security operatives remained on high alert.

