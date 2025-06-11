June 12: Electoral fraud, power grab a mockery of Nigeria’s democracy – CUPP

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has expressed sadness that the glory of the democratic gains made by Nigerians who troped enmass to vote in the June 12, 1993 presidential election has been eclipsed by electoral fraud and power grab by beneficiaries of the sacrifices made by citizens before, during and after that historic event.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said this in response to a question by Vanguard on the state of Nigeria’s democracy since the June 12, 1993, election.

He explained that as Nigerians commemorate the anniversary of the historic presidential election, which was adjudged free, fair and credible by local and international observers, he and fellow democrats are full of lamentations about what he described as the fading glory of the sacred day.

Ameh said, “The annulled election, widely regarded as a true expression of the people’s will, was suppressed by a military regime, yet its spirit inspired a relentless pursuit of democracy.

“Today, however, that spirit is being suffocated by the very leaders entrusted to uphold it, through rampant corruption, political violence, and authoritarian tendencies that mock the sacrifices of June 12.

“The essence of June 12 lies in the people’s yearning for a free, fair, and inclusive democratic system. Yet, over the years, this vision has been eroded by the actions of politicians who prioritize power over principle.

“Persistent corruption has drained public trust, with elected officials often seen as serving personal interests rather than the common good.

“Political violence, intimidation, and election rigging—evident in the unresolved glitches of the 2023 elections, for which INEC has yet to provide a transparent account—have further delegitimized the democratic process. These practices are a direct affront to the ideals of June 12, reducing democracy to a hollow ritual.

“Even more alarming are the authoritarian tactics employed by those in power. The suspension of the democratically elected Governor and House of Assembly members in Rivers State is a glaring betrayal of the June 12 struggle, signaling a dangerous slide toward autocracy.

“Equally troubling is the appointment of partisan actors as members of the electoral commission, a move that undermines the impartiality essential to free and fair elections.

“Such actions dishonor the sacrifices of those who fought for Nigeria’s democracy and erode the principles of accountability and citizen participation.

“The spirit of June 12 is a clarion call for a government that reflects the will of the people—one rooted in transparency, inclusivity, and justice.

“Yet, for many Nigerians, this ideal feels elusive, overshadowed by disillusionment with a political landscape marred by greed and impunity.

“As a nation, we cannot allow the legacy of June 12 to be reduced to mere symbolism while those in power trample on the very democratic values it represents.

“CUPP calls for urgent action to restore the glory of June 12. We demand an end to political violence and electoral manipulation, starting with a full and transparent account of the 2023 election irregularities.

“We condemn authoritarian practices and call for the reinstatement of democratic processes in Rivers State. The electoral commission must be purged of partisan appointments to ensure its independence.

“Above all, we urge Nigerians to reclaim their democratic power through active participation, holding leaders accountable, and demanding a government that serves the people, not the powerful.

“June 12 is not just a date—it is a reminder of our collective resolve to build a Nigeria where the will of the people reigns supreme. Let us honor its legacy by rejecting corruption, violence, and authoritarianism, and by recommitting to the pursuit of a truly democratic nation. The struggle for June 12 continues, and CUPP stands with Nigerians in this fight for justice and accountability.”