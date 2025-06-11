June 12: DWI warns Nigerians against planned protests by faceless groups

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI) has advised Nigerians to be cautious of planned protests by unnamed groups, saying such actions could disrupt the country’s progress.

In a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communication, Dr. Tunji O. Bamidele, the group described the protests as ‘unfounded, unreasonable, and counterproductive.’

The DWI stated that the protests, organized by unidentified individuals, could hinder the advancements Nigeria is making under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The group added that the timing of the protests is not appropriate and lacks clear justification.

“These planned protests come at a time when our nation is witnessing a remarkable trajectory of progress under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“His administration has made significant strides in addressing the multifaceted challenges that have historically plagued our country,” Dr. Bamidele said.

The DWI suggested that the protest organizers might be individuals seeking to use public concerns for their own selfish purposes. The group noted that these unnamed groups have not provided specific reasons for the protests and could create division.

“It is disheartening to observe that amidst this backdrop of hope and progress, certain individuals are attempting to exploit the discontent of a few for their own gain.

“Their motivations are not rooted in the genuine aspirations of the populace but rather in a desire to regain influence,” the statement read.

The DWI called on all Nigerians, including political leaders and civil society groups, to focus on unity and constructive dialogue rather than actions that could divide. The group cautioned that the protests could distract from efforts to build a better Nigeria.

“The challenges we face require collaboration, dialogue, and a commitment to working together as a united front.

“The actions of these unnamed groups are not just misguided; they are harmful to the very fabric of our democracy,” Dr. Bamidele added.

The DWI encouraged Nigerians to avoid supporting the protests and to back President Tinubu’s efforts to improve the country. The group asked citizens to remain aware of those who might try to create instability for personal reasons.

“The Democracy Watch Initiative calls upon all Nigerians to reject these unfounded protests and to stand in solidarity with the efforts of the Tinubu administration as it strives to create a better future for all,” the statement stressed.