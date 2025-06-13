June 12: Democracy without justice is hypocrisy – INC warns

…Decries Power Centralization, Rivers Crisis

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Ijaw National Congress (INC), the foremost socio-political organization of the Ijaw ethnic nationality, has declared that Nigeria’s democracy remains hollow without justice, accountability, and inclusion — warning that democracy without justice is nothing but hypocrisy.

In a statement to mark June 12, the INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, lamented the prevailing state of governance in the country, noting that despite Nigeria’s transition from military to civil rule, true democratic ideals remain elusive.

“Nigeria’s democracy is floundering — not because we lack elections, but because we lack justice, accountability, and true federalism,” Prof. Okaba said.

He criticized the centralization of power, systemic corruption, electoral malpractice, and the marginalization of minority groups, particularly the people of the Niger Delta, as key indicators that democracy in Nigeria is still largely cosmetic.

Reflecting on the significance of June 12, the date symbolizing Nigeria’s battle for democracy following the annulled 1993 presidential election, Prof. Okaba said:

“June 12 represents the hope and mandate of the Nigerian people, freely expressed in the 1993 elections, and the betrayal of that mandate by anti-democratic forces. Over three decades later, we must ask: Have we truly moved forward — or merely replaced one form of authoritarianism with another dressed in electoral clothing?”

He further drew parallels between the historic struggle of the Ijaw nation and the national fight for democratic freedoms, paying tribute to iconic Ijaw figures like Major Jasper Isaac Adaka Boro, who championed justice and emancipation long before the mainstream acknowledged such ideals.

Highlighting the plight of the Ijaw people, Okaba pointed out that despite being one of the country’s largest ethnic groups and contributing immensely to Nigeria’s oil wealth, the Ijaw remain politically marginalized and environmentally devastated.

“Are you not surprised that the fourth largest tribe in Nigeria, with over 10 federal constituencies, has only one minister in President Tinubu’s Federal Executive Council?” he asked.

The INC also condemned the continued suspension of democratic institutions in Rivers State, describing it as a missed opportunity by President Tinubu to uphold democratic norms.

“We are indeed disappointed that Mr. President missed this golden opportunity to restore democratic rule in Rivers State,” he said.

Prof. Okaba called for comprehensive reforms to address the root causes of Nigeria’s democratic deficiencies — including true federalism, resource control, equitable representation, and the respect for the rule of law.

“Nigeria must renegotiate its democracy — not through empty constitutional amendments and rhetorics, but through genuine restructuring of power and inclusivity. Otherwise, we risk squandering the very spirit of June 12 and pushing the country further into disillusionment and disintegration,” he warned.

He concluded with a strong message: “Democracy without justice is hypocrisy. And justice, for the Ijaw nation and for all Nigerians, must begin now.”