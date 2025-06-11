June 12: Caution your children against violence, police tell Gombe parents

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Gombe State has urged parents to caution their wards against any form of violence during the June 12 Democracy Day celebration in the state.



The Commissioner of Police, Bello Yahaya, gave the warning in a press statement issued on Wednesday by DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the command’s spokesperson.



Yahaya said that the command had deployed adequate personnel and resources to ensure a hitch-free celebration in the state.



He warned that any attempt to disrupt public peace or engage in acts capable of causing unrest would be met with the full force of the law.



Yahaya said that the deployment covered public spaces, government buildings, worship centres, recreational areas, motor parks, and all designated venues for official and non-official Democracy Day activities.



He assured the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order before, during, and after the celebration.



“All Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical Units, and Intelligence Officers have been directed to intensify visibility policing, surveillance, and intelligence-led operations, ” the statement added.

Vanguard News