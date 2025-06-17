July 12 LG polls: No automatic ticket, Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, Olusi, Ojelabi charge APC flag-bearers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As the July 12 Local Government elections approach in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that no chairmanship candidate is guaranteed an automatic second term, emphasizing that re-election will be based on performance and impact.

This position was reiterated by key party leaders, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa, APC Lagos Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and GAC leader Prince Tajudeen Olusi, during the official campaign flag-off and presentation of party flags to 57 chairmanship and 346 councillorship candidates at the APC Secretariat in Ogba, Lagos.

Party leadership directed all 57 chairmanship flagbearers to submit their development blueprints as a basis for monitoring and performance evaluation. Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, stated:

“This is not just a launch, but the beginning of a journey of service. Grassroots governance is critical. Candidates must positively impact their communities to earn their seats.”

Sanwo-Olu called on youths to mobilise voters across streets and wards, adding that the state and federal governments remain fully supportive of APC’s victory at the grassroots.

Speaker Obasa urged candidates to respect party decisions and maintain unity: “There is no loser or winner; we are all winners. The party is supreme. Obey the party, support all candidates, and avoid internal conflict. This election is a test for returning President Bola Tinubu in 2027 with massive support.”

Prince Olusi advised candidates to take the elections seriously as an opportunity to serve: “This is a chance to uplift the masses and promote the APC. Politics should not be about personal gain. Our focus must be on love for community, not chasing money.”

He encouraged disappointed aspirants to remain patient and support the party’s chosen candidates, reminding youth that the time to take centre stage in politics is now.

APC Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi commended party members for maintaining peace during the primaries and urged continued reconciliation efforts.

“Out of 475 aspirants, only 57 emerged as chairmanship candidates. Elected officials must present and implement developmental blueprints in education, health, infrastructure, and youth development.”

Ojelabi warned that the party will monitor performance annually, with second-term tickets contingent on measurable impact: “No business as usual. Anyone found wanting will be sanctioned. Achieve at least 60% at every polling unit. This is a real election.”

Chairman of the APC Campaign Committee, Babatunde Balogun, charged local organising committees (LOCs) to embark on vigorous grassroots mobilisation.

“This is a local election. There’s no limit to campaigning at the ward level. Engage ethnic and community groups. Our goal is a resounding APC victory.”

Balogun instructed that campaigns end on June 9, while co-chairmanship of LOCs will include LGA chairmen and council leaders.

Meanwhile, LASIEC Chairman Justice Mobolanle Okikiola-Ighile (rtd), reiterated the commission’s neutrality and commitment to conducting a free, fair, and credible election in all 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs on July 12, with a possible re-run on July 19.

“We are not affiliated with any political party. Our oath binds us to ensure transparency and fairness in this election,” she assured stakeholders during a recent parley with party representatives.

Party flags were officially handed over to all 57 chairmanship, vice-chairmanship, and 346 councillorship candidates across the state. Some of the chairmanship candidates include: Azeez Babatunde (Agege), Idowu Akinola (Orile-Agege), Johnson Akinpelu (Alimosho), Lukman Abiodun (Ayobo-Ipaja), Akeem Dauda (Ikeja), Kehinde Oloyede-Almaroof (Oshodi), Adebayo Olasoju (Isolo), Bola Oladunjoye (Ikoyi-Obalende), Rasak Kasali (Lekki) and Adedeji Omope (Bariga), among others.

The ceremony closed with a strong charge for candidates to embody the legacy of performance demonstrated by President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu, and to ensure victory for APC at the grassroots.