Juliet Ibrahim ups the ante

By Benjamin Njoku

Renowned actress and filmmaker Juliet Ibrahim has been appointed to the Advisory Boards of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) and the Brampton International Nollywood Film Festival (BINFF).

The actress expressed her excitement on Instagram, stating, “I’m honoured to officially join the Advisory Boards… This new role means a great deal to me, not only as an actress and filmmaker, but as someone deeply committed to championing African cinema and women in film.”

This appointment is a significant milestone in Ibrahim’s career, reflecting her dedication to promoting African cinema and empowering women in film. Ibrahim aims to create more opportunities for African storytellers through international exposure and co-production partnerships.

As President of Women in Film Ghana, Ibrahim will work to spotlight and uplift women working in the film industry. Ibrahim’s role on the advisory boards will help to increase International Exposure and showcase African films and talent globally. The appointment will leverage partnerships with organizations like Telefilm Canada to support African filmmakers and promote African cinema globally.