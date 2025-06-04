Juice Jacking: Why carrying own cable could save one from sudden cyber attacks

By Juliet Umeh

What seems like a harmless act like charging your phone or laptop in a public place could open the door to a silent but dangerous cyberattack known as juice jacking.

According to cybersecurity analyst and tech advisor Akin Ibitoye, simply plugging your phone into a public USB charging station could allow hackers to access your personal information, without your knowledge.

Juice jacking is a theoretical type of compromise of devices like smartphones and tablets which use the same cable for charging and data transfer, typically a USB cable.

Ibitoye warns: “It’s real and it’s happening Juice jacking is a cyberattack that takes advantage of compromised USB ports or charging cables to steal data or install malware on your device.”

The juice jacking threat

From research, Juice jacking isn’t new; the concept was first demonstrated by cybersecurity researchers at the DEF CON conference in 2011. But over the years, the technique has evolved into a more sophisticated and serious threat.

For example, in 2023, the US Federal Communications Commission, FCC, issued a public advisory warning against the use of public USB charging stations. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, also raised the alarm, urging travelers to avoid charging their devices at airports, hotels, and shopping malls.

According to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, NIBSS, cyberattacks are getting more sophisticated, and Nigeria isn’t immune.

In 2023, Nigerian banks lost a significant amount to electronic fraud, with reports indicating losses of N17.67 billion. While the exact figure of N14 billion is not consistently cited across all reports, it’s clear that the banking sector experienced substantial losses due to fraudulent activities.

Ibitoye emphasized: “Your data is the real currency today. Once hackers access your credentials, they can dismantle your digital life.

“Cybercriminals have developed ways to secretly install malware or monitoring software on devices via public USB ports,”

Why it matters in Nigeria

In Nigeria, where electricity supply remains inconsistent, public and third-party charging stations have become a daily necessity. A 2022 a Nigeria’s public opinion polling and research organization survey, NOIPolls, revealed that 73 percent of Nigerians use public charging stations at least once a week, especially during prolonged power outages.

This growing dependence creates a larger window of vulnerability, especially for frequent travelers and professionals who carry sensitive data on their devices.

Ibitoye said: “Business travelers are particularly exposed. Up to 79 percent of them face increased data breach risks while in transit. One careless charge could cost access to bank accounts, emails, or confidential corporate files.”

How Juice Jacking works

The method is deceptively simple. Hackers embed microchips into USB ports or cables that: Install malware, such as keyloggers that record everything you type, including passwords

Secretly transfer data, photos, documents, contacts, from your device to an external server

Victims often don’t realize what’s happened until its too late like their funds get vanish, email accounts are hijacked, or private data is leaked online.

The USB condom: A simple but powerful tool

However, to prevent threat of juice jacking, Ibitoye said: “One of the most effective defenses against juice jacking is a device with an unusual name, the USB condom.

“It sounds funny, but it’s no joke. It blocks the data pins in a USB connection, allowing only power to pass through. That makes it a must-have when charging in public.

“These tiny gadgets, which cost less than N15, 000, are portable and widely available online. They can easily fit in your pocket or wallet.

“Another line of defense is carrying a personal power bank,” he advised.

According to Statista, power bank shipments to Sub-Saharan Africa jumped 48 percent between 2021 and 2023, suggesting rising awareness of safe charging practices.

Another Cybersecurity expert, Happiness Obioha also said public USB ports and unfamiliar charging cables are often overlooked threats.

“Hackers can inject malware or initiate server attacks through these seemingly innocent ports,” she said. “But with the right tools and monitoring, such threats can be prevented.”

Obioha, who works with local cybersecurity firm Tizel, said the company is developing real-time bandwidth and endpoint monitoring tools to improve backend protection across devices.

To stay secure, cybersecurity experts recommend adopting the following smart habits and safety tips: *Always use your own USB cable

*Plug only into trusted wall sockets, never unknown USB ports or laptops

*Avoid public kiosks or booths with unverified systems

*Change passwords regularly

*Avoid suspicious downloads, especially from social media

*Limit personal information sharing online.