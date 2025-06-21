Judy Austin gets an advocate

By Benjamin Njoku

Yul Edochie’s second wife Judy Austin, has always been making headlines for the wrong reasons. When one thinks she’s off the prying eyes of the press, something will suddenly get her trending again. This time, a prophet of God, Abel Boma, founder of ATB Foundation has come to her defense.

In a recent video he posted on Instagram, the prophet claimed that God revealed a wave of hypocrisy surrounding the actress, urging people to focus on their lives rather than criticizing others. He emphasized that God chooses who to bless and forgive, regardless of human judgments.”

According to the cleric, many of Judy’s critics are hypocrites who secretly sabotage marriages while publicly judging others

Judy is an actress and model who gained widespread recognition after becoming Yul Edochie’s second wife. The couple got married traditionally in April 2022, and have a son together, Judy has faced criticism and controversy surrounding her relationship with Yul, particularly from his first wife, May. Indeed, one does not want to believe anything, but it’s certain that the actress’s ‘early morning cry’ is surely moving the hand of God in her favour.