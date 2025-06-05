Jubril Aminu was a man of great intellect, integrity – Bode George

Chief Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has expressed sadness over the death of former Minister of Education, Prof. Jubril Aminu describing him as a man of integrity.

The Atona Odua of Yorubaland, in a statement, said Aminu ‘s visionary and introspective focus immensely helped shape critical sectors of the country.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Professor Jubril Aminu, a distinguished scholar, diplomat, and a founding member of our great party, the PDP.

“He was a selfless Nigerian politician. A man of great intellect and integrity, whose service to humanity and Nigeria, inspired generations. As Minister of Education and Petroleum Resources, his visionary and introspective focus immensely helped shape critical sectors of our country.

“I can recall how he stood by me during my phantom trial and incarceration. He visited me several times, to demonstrate his solidarity.

“He was a true elder statesman and very personal to me.

“His legacy will continue to impact on the countless lives he touched and the institutions he helped build. Nigeria has lost a rare gentleman and one of her finest.”