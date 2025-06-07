JTF destroys criminal camp in Anambra

The Police-led Joint Task Force (JTF) in Anambra has raided a suspected criminal camp in Agulu-Ezechukwu, Aguata Local Government Area, killing one suspect.

The operatives recovered suspected stolen items, including an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna (Reg. No. EKY 03 FF), an unregistered white Mazda Hilux, a motorcycle, and mechanical tools.

Household and kitchen items were also found at the scene, such as pots, gallons, groceries, mattresses, clothes, and other suspected incriminating materials.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, revealed the development in a statement issued on Friday in Awka.

Ikenga said police-led operatives from the DSS, Army, Navy, Civil Defence, and Anambra Vigilante stormed the hideout in the early hours of Thursday.

“They razed the identified criminal camp and neutralised one armed hoodlum during the raid in Agulu-Ezechukwu, Aguata Local Government Area.

“The operatives recovered the vehicles, motorcycle, tools, and other items listed above, all suspected to be stolen or used in criminal activities,” he said.

Ikenga said the camp was overrun after a coordinated seven-hour gun battle between the task force and the suspected armed criminals.

He added that operatives are combing the area, following blood trails in search of other fleeing suspects who escaped the encounter.