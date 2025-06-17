Joint task force promises to restore peace in Benue

The Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (JTF-OPWS), has promised to restore peace in all troubled communities in Benue.

Maj. Gen Moses Gara, Commander, JTF-OPWS, made the promise in a statement on Tuesday, signed by Lt. Ahmad Zubairu.

Acting Media Operation Officer, Headquarters, JTF-OPWS, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

Zubairu quoted Gara as making the promise during his operational tour across key theatres of Operation Whirl Stroke in the state.

The commander charged the troops under his command to maintain a high level of confidence, stay vigilant, and adhere strictly to professional standards.

He said that the task force was presently utilising both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches aimed at neutralising criminal elements destabilising the state and its environs.

He emphasised the need for unwavering commitment, resilience, and discipline in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-banditry operations.

He also reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not relent until peace and normalcy were fully restored in the region.

Gara vowed that all perpetrators of violence and insecurity would be identified, isolated, and brought to justice in accordance with extant laws and military justice procedures.

”The era of impunity is over. We are here to reassure our people that the military remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and that no criminal will go unpunished,” he said.

He used the opportunity of the tour to assess troop morale, operational readiness, and logistics posture of the units.

He also interacted with field commanders to review real-time intelligence and ongoing clearance operations targeted at flushing out armed militias, bandits, and other non-state actors.

Places visited by the commander during the tour include Naka, Gwer West, Otukpo, Agatu and the APA Local Government Area of the state. (NAN