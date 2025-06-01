IYC backs Okpebholo’s proposed Amnesty for cultists in Edo

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City – The Elders Council of the Western Zone of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) has declared its support for Governor Monday Okpebholo’s proposed amnesty programme for cultists in Edo State, urging affected individuals to seize the opportunity to renounce violence and embrace peace.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Comrade Razak Amatoru, and the Secretary, Ambassador Andrew Igiri, the IYC Elders Council commended the governor’s initiative, describing it as a bold move to address insecurity and youth restiveness in the state.

The statement, made available to journalists in Benin City, read in part: “The IYC Western Zone Elders Council wishes to thank and appreciate Governor Monday Okpebholo for his executive pronouncement aimed at addressing insecurity and youth restiveness. This initiative will go a long way in engaging youths in positive endeavours.”

The Council urged Ijaw youths in Edo State and other eligible individuals to embrace the amnesty, reintegrate into society, and contribute to the collective efforts to curb crime, kidnapping, and other social vices in the state.

“We are using this medium to advise all Ijaw youths and others involved to take advantage of this offer by the governor. It is a chance to be re-integrated into society and work in synergy with the government for a more secure and prosperous Edo State,” the statement added.

Furthermore, the IYC leaders called on Governor Okpebholo to ensure that those who accept the amnesty are well trained and integrated into existing empowerment initiatives, including the Federal Government’s amnesty programme.

“We urge the governor to use his good office to facilitate the inclusion of beneficiaries into the federal amnesty scheme. As leaders, we are ready to support him in ensuring that these youths are properly engaged, just as we did during the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme from 2008 to 2009.”