I’ve no plans to leave APC – Okorocha

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has dismissed speculations suggesting that he plans to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Responding to a recent report which claimed he described the APC as a party “desperate to hijack power,” Okorocha denied ever making such a statement. In a press release signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, he described the report as a fabrication by those threatened by his political influence.

Okorocha questioned how he could make such a statement about a party he helped to establish—one that has held federal power since 2015.

“Almost eight years after leaving office as Executive Governor of Imo State, and several years after serving as Senator representing Imo West, those with a phobia of Rochas Okorocha still cannot sleep with their two eyes closed,” the statement read.

“For days now, they have circulated a fake story on social media, falsely quoting me as saying: ‘APC is no longer a political party but a party desperate to hijack power at all costs. I am at the corner looking at them — Senator Rochas Okorocha.’

“Okorocha would never describe a party that has been in government since 2015, and still counting, as ‘desperate to hijack power.’ What power again?” he queried.

He further reminded the public that he was the only sitting governor from the South-East who joined the APC during its formation, risking his re-election in 2015 at a time when the party had little support in the region.

“Okorocha took a political risk when major South-East leaders doubted the viability of the APC. He was ridiculed for his decision, yet he stayed committed,” the statement continued.

“It’s important to recall that, due to his dedication, he was unanimously elected by fellow APC governors as the pioneer Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, which he helped to build into a strong force.”

The statement emphasized that if Okorocha had any concerns about the party, he would not express them in a “badly written social media post” but would address them openly, as is consistent with his political style.

“Okorocha remains a bonafide, committed member of the APC. He never made the statement being circulated by those envious of his political journey,” the statement concluded.