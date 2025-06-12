Itsekiri communities raise alarm over annexation threat

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI — Leaders of Itsekiri communities in Warri federal constituency, Delta State, have raised an alarm to President Bola Tinubu, alleging attempts by elements within the Gbaramatu Kingdom to forcibly annex their ancestral lands.

At a press briefing in Warri, yesterday, a media practitioner, Mr. Alex Eyengho, flanked by elders and community leaders from several Itsekiri settlements, called on the Federal Government to intervene promptly and halt what he described as a looming crisis.

Eyengho dismissed recent claims in some sections of the media that Kantu community belongs to Gbaramatu Kingdom, alleging that the purported campaign is being driven by coercion and intimidation.

“Some leaders from Gbaramatu are pressuring residents of Ijaghala community to hold a staged press conference falsely ceding their land to Gbaramatu. This is not just a land issue, it is an existential threat to our people,” he alleged.

Providing clarity on the ownership of the disputed communities, Eyengho stated: “Ijaghala is a peaceful island along the Escravos River in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, while Kantu is a creekside settlement off the same river. Although many residents of Ijaghala and Kantu are of mixed Itsekiri and Ijaw descent, their lands are firmly under Itsekiri ownership.”

According to him, Ijaghala land belongs to Ugborodo community, while Kantu is part of Omadino community—both of which fall under the authority of the Olu of Warri in Warri Kingdom.

He issued a “Save Our Soul” appeal to President Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and the nation’s security agencies, urging immediate intervention to prevent the escalation of tensions.

“This SOS is not political, it’s about survival. There’s a growing fear among residents of Ijaghala and Kantu due to threats from elements in Gbaramatu. These threats include ultimatums for the leadership of both communities to publicly declare that they are part of Gbaramatu Kingdom—under duress and threat of violence,” Eyengho stated.

He claimed that some residents of Kantu had already been compelled to make such statements under duress and that similar pressure was now being mounted on Ijaghala, with a forced press conference allegedly scheduled for Friday, June 13, 2025.

“The atmosphere is tense. People are scared, and for good reason. During the Warri crisis of the late 1990s, Ijaghala was the first community along the Escravos River to be razed and its people displaced. The threat is real, and we are not willing to relive that horror,” Eyengho said.

Joining Eyengho in the appeal were Mr. Samuel Meyiwa, former Secretary of Warri North Local Government Area, and Mr. Oritseweyinmi Agimejone, who also urged the Federal Government to protect the territorial integrity of Itsekiri lands and prevent what they described as a calculated attempt at annexation.

They stressed that the continued silence of the authorities could embolden aggressors and lead to unrest in a region already vulnerable due to its volatile.